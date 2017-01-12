Iowa State Men top Oklahoma State; Women lose to Oklahoma

STILLLWATER, Oklahoma – Monté Morris guided Iowa State to a 96-86 win over Oklahoma State Wednesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The win, ISU’s fifth in the last six games, fourth in a row in Stillwater and eighth in a row against Oklahoma State, moved the Cyclones to 11-4 overall and 3-1 in Big 12 play. The Cowboys dropped to 10-6 and 0-4 in league play.

Morris, who just today was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 list, racked up a career-best 30 points, while also dishing out five assists with no turnovers in 39 minutes of work. Four other Cyclones scored in double figures: Matt Thomas (19), Nazareth Mitrou-Long (17), Darrell BowieClick here to hear it (13) and Deonte Burton (12).

How it Happened

Iowa State’s effort on the defensive end was crucial in the first minutes of the game, as hustle plays by Monté Morris saddled OSU star Jawun Evans with two fouls just 2:41 into the game. The Cowboys struggled without their point guard, as five turnovers led ISU to a 14-4 advantage.

Foul trouble began to hit the visitors, as Darrell Bowie, Deonte Burton, Nazareth Mitrou-Long and Nick Weiler-BabbClick here to hear it all got two fouls in the first 11 minutes of action. The attrition eventually caught up with the Cyclones, as OSU hit back-to-back 3-pointers to make it a two point contest at 38-36 ISU. The Cowboys got their first lead of the game via a 3-pointer from Jeffrey Carroll, but Morris willed ISU back ahead at 47-46 going into the half.

A combination of cold shooting and more foul issues caught up with Iowa State in the second half as Oklahoma State moved ahead by five, at 64-59, at the halfway mark of the period. Morris carried the Cyclones back ahead, finishing a personal eight-point run with back-to-back 3-pointers to put ISU ahead 73-69.

Iowa State took advantage of OSU’s desperation for points, running the floor off the Cowboys’ misses to rebuild the lead they had previously lost. The lead moved back up to as many as nine points at 82-73, and that was more than enough room for ISU to bring the victory back to Ames. Iowa State closed out the game hitting 10-of-12 from the free throw line in the final 2:13 of the game.

Players of Note

Monté Morris made an immediate impact, forcing turnovers, drawing fouls and getting and creating easy baskets from the first minute of the contest. The Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 selection posted a career-high 30 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field, including four 3-pointers and 6-of-6 shooting from the line. He also had five assists and no turnovers, moving to 22 assists and one turnover in four Big 12 games.

Matt Thomas was efficient with his opportunities shooting the rock. Thomas got his 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field, including 4-of-9 from 3-point range.

Cyclone Quick Hits

*Monté Morris started in his 101st-consecutive game at Iowa State, the third-longest streak in school history.

*Morris’ career-high 30 points was the 78th game of his career with at least 10 points. His previous career-best was 24 on two occasions.

*Through four Big 12 games, Morris has 22 assists and one turnover.

*Nazareth Mitrou-Long became the second player in ISU history to hit 200 career 3-pointers, joining Jake Sullivan (270, 2001-04).

*Mitrou-Long’s 17 points marks his 13th time in double figures this season and 45th instance of his career.

Up Next

Iowa State will be back in action on Saturday at TCU. Tip between the Cyclones and Horned Frogs at Schollmeier Arena in Fort Worth will be at 4:30 p.m.

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State (10-6, 1-4 Big 12) fell to No. 22 Oklahoma (13-4, 4-1 Big 12), 67-57, on Wednesday night at Hilton Coliseum.

Despite a tremendous effort in the comeback attempt, a cold shooting night cost the Cyclones, as ISU was just 21-of-62 from the field, including 6-of-27 from 3-point range. Seanna JohnsonClick here to hear it filled up the stat sheet, with 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the loss.

How it Happened

After surrendering the first six points of the game, the Cyclones were able to rally despite shooting just 5-of-15 from the field in the first quarter. Facing a strong Oklahoma defense, Iowa State was able to manufacture its looks with plenty of ball movement, generating four assists on five made field goals. The Cyclones held a 16-14 lead after 10 minutes of action.

Sophomore Meredith Burkhall was the star of the second quarter, scoring nine of Iowa State’s 14 points in the quarter on 4-of-5 shooting as the Cyclones surged ahead. ISU led by as many as eight points with two minutes to play in the half when a Burkhall jumper put them ahead 30-22. However, back-to-back 3-pointers from OU’s Maddie Manning closed the gap to a 30-28 Iowa State lead at halftime. Burkhall was the top Cyclone performer in the half with team-highs of nine points and seven rebounds.

Iowa State struggled to find a rhythm on the offensive end following the intermission. Oklahoma scored the first six points of the second half to regain the lead, and the Cyclones opened the stanza making just 3-of-16 from the field. A late Sooner spurt gave OU its largest lead at 49-42 with 10 minutes to play. The Oklahoma bench came up big, scoring 16 of the visitors’ 21 points in the third quarter.

The Cyclones mounted a comeback attempt, cutting the deficit to just two at 57-55 with just 4:49 to play on a Johnson jumper. However, baskets were hard to come by down the stretch, with ISU going 0-of-6 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter, and the Sooners extended their lead late to win 67-57.

Cyclone Player of the Game

Seanna Johnson. The senior guard was a bright spot on Wednesday night for the Cyclones. The native of Brooklyn Park, Minn., put up 14 points, nine rebounds and dished out six assists.

Cyclone Quick Notes

*Iowa State extended its NCAA-record streak to 689 games with a made 3-pointer.

*Jadda Buckley had her 46th career game with five or more assists (12th of the season).

*Seanna Johnson now ranks fourth on ISU’s career rebounding chart (923), passing Tonya Burns (1982-85).

*Meredith Burkhall collected her third career double-double (second of the season).

*Burkhall tied a career high with three steals.

Up Next

The Cyclones hit the road to face TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday at noon CT.