Iowa State men lose in final seconds at Baylor; Women fall at Texas Tech

WACO, Texas – Iowa State gave all they could to No. 2 Baylor Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center, but Manu Lecomte’s basket with 8.6 seconds left gave the Bears a 65-63 win. The loss drops the Cyclones to 9-4 on the season and 1-1 in Big 12 play. Baylor improves to 14-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play.

The Iowa State effort was sparked by Nazareth Mitrou-Long, who had 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting. The Cyclones hit 10 3-pointers in the game, with Mitrou-Long hitting three. Monté Morris had 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Deonte Burton had 11 points.

How it Happened

No. 2 Baylor used its size and athleticism to get ahead early, but the Cyclones were able to get their way back into the contest via the 3-point line. BU had an eight-point lead erased, but built its lead back to seven at 28-21. Three-straight made 3-pointers by the Cyclones tied the game again at 30-30.

Nazareth Mitrou-Long made ISU's eighth trey of the first half to give ISU a 36-34 lead with a minute to go, but Baylor's Jake Lindsey hit a corner 3-ball to give the home side the lead at the half, 37-36.

ISU got back ahead early in the second when Darrell Bowie found Mitrou-Long in transition for a lay-in and a 39-38 lead. The visitors took advantage of the opening, with Bowie and Deonte Burton both driving for buckets to up the lead to five at 45-40. Mitrou-Long continued to drive to the hoop for easy buckets to help keep ISU ahead.

Baylor rattled back ahead at 53-52 on a Terry Maston bucket, but the lead was short lived as Burton drained a 3-pointer, the Cyclones’ 10th of the night, to get back ahead. The guests moved the lead up to six points at 61-55 with five minutes to go on a Monté Morris jumper.

Lindsey drove to the rim to tie it up at 61-61 with 2:50 to go, but Burton put through a tough lay-in of his own to put the Cyclones back ahead. BU quickly tied it back up at 63-63, and got the visitors to blink when Mitrou-Long’s 3-pointer rimmed off. The Bears could not cash in their opportunity as the clock ticked under a minute, but Morris’ floater went too far, giving Baylor another chance.

Manu Lecomte wasted little time, driving for a difficult shot over Matt Thomas to put the home side ahead 65-63 with 8.6 seconds to play. Morris got the final look for ISU, firing up a 12-foot baseline jumper which hit off the front iron, giving Baylor the win.

Players of Note

Nazareth Mitrou-Long was able to find opportunities all over the court, contributing both at the rim and beyond the arc. The redshirt senior led all scorers with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including three 3-pointers. He also had four rebounds and three assists.

Deonte Burton struggled at times, but it was his baskets in the second half that helped keep ISU in the contest. The senior finished with 11 points on the evening.

Cyclone Quick Hits

*Iowa State hit 10 3-pointers, the fourth time this season the Cyclones have drained at least 10 treys.

*Monté Morris finished with 12 points, his 11th game of the campaign in double figures, and 76th game of his career in double figures.

*Morris now has 1,320 career points, moving him past Jeff Hornacek for 19th in Iowa State history.

*Morris also had five assists, his 68th career game with at least five dimes.

Nazareth Mitrou-Long finished with 17 points, his 11th game of the season in double figures and 43rd of his career.

Up Next

Iowa State returns to Hilton Coliseum on Saturday to take on Texas. Tipoff will be at 8:15 p.m.

Lubbock, Texas– Iowa State (9-5, 0-3 Big 12) fell at Texas Tech (10-4, 2-1 Big 12) by a score of 75-66 on Wednesday night. Seanna Johnson led the Cyclones with 16 points and six rebounds, but it was not enough as Texas Tech outscored ISU 28-15 in the fourth quarter for the come-from-behind win.

How it Happened

Johnson carried the offensive load for Iowa State in an up-and-down first quarter. The senior guard put on a shooting clinic, splashing home her first three 3-point attempts in the early going, and the Cyclones raced out to a 15-8 lead just 5:11 into the game. The Red Raiders responded with a quick 11-0 run to retake the lead before a strong finish to the quarter by ISU. Johnson knocked down her fourth triple of the quarter as time expired to give the Cyclones a 20-19 lead.

Adriana Camber was the story of the second quarter, with head coach Bill Fennelly it's decision to insert the freshman forward into the game paying immediate dividends. Camber scored nine points in the quarter on 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc in eight minutes of action in the stanza. Iowa State went through a 1-of-8 shooting stretch late in the half, but once again closed with a flurry on back-to-back threes from Bridget Carleton and Jadda Buckley in their final two possessions of the quarter. Iowa State took a 37-30 lead into the locker room behind 12 points from Johnson.

Iowa State had trouble scoring after coming out of the locker room, making just four of its first 14 shots following the intermission. Texas Tech clawed its way back and knotted the game at 47-47 with 1:03 to play before yet another late-quarter surge by the Cyclones. Buckley knocked down a jumper followed by a Johnson layup to give ISU a four-point lead. Johnson got a steal and appeared to connect on another layup as time expired, but the basket was waved off and the Cyclones led 51-47 with 10 minutes to play.

The Red Raiders punched back with a strong fourth quarter, outscoring Iowa State 28-15 in the stanza. The Cyclones shot 6-of-18 in the quarter, including a crucial stretch in which ISU was just 1-of-8 while TTU went 5-of-6 from the field.

Cyclone Player of the Game

Seanna Johnson. The senior guard scored a team-high 16 points with four 3-pointers. She also added six rebounds, tying for the team lead. Johnson was critical to Iowa State's fast start, putting up 12 points in the opening quarter.

Cyclone Quick Notes

*Iowa State extended its NCAA-record streak to 687 games with a made 3-pointer.

*Seanna Johnson moves up to 13th in career scoring (1,410), passing Chelsea Poppens (1,400).

*Jadda Buckley had her 44th career game with five or more assists (10th of the season).

*Adriana Camber made a career-high three three-pointers.

Up Next

The Cyclones return to Hilton Coliseum on Sunday, Jan. 8 to take on Kansas. Tip time is set for 1 p.m. CT.