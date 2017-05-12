Iowa State falls to Oklahoma State and Baylor in Big 12 Tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Iowa State (23-34, 6-12 Big 12) fell in both games of pool play on day one of the Big 12 Championship at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium. The Cyclones lost game one 10-0 to Oklahoma State (35-22, 12-6 Big 12), followed by a game two setback at the hands of No. 16 Baylor (42-12, 13-5 Big 12), 4-0.

Oklahoma State 10, Iowa State 0

The Cowgirls, fresh off a 2-1 victory over No. 2-seeded Baylor earlier in the day, came out of the gates fast, putting three runs on the board in the first inning. Taylor Lynch and Rylee Bayless both came up with RBI base hits, as the Cyclones fell in an early 3-0 hole.

The second inning was more of the same, as three OSU runs came to the plate on four hits and a Cyclone error. Brianna Weilbacher would enter for ISU starter Emma Hylen early in the third frame. Randee O’Donnell notched a two-run homer later in the third, and the Cowgirls added two more in the fourth to take a commanding 10-0 lead.

Iowa State picked up a base hit from Sally Woolpert in the fourth inning, and another from Sami Williams in the fifth, but were unable to manufacture any runs. With the win, OSU secured a spot in the Big 12 Championship title game.

Baylor 4, Iowa State 0

Game two would be a struggle on offense once again for the Cyclones, who tallied two hits against BU ace Kelsee Selman. The Lady Bears took an early 1-0 lead courtesy of an RBI single by Sydney Christensen. Shelby Friudenberg later added to the BU advantage in the third inning with a solo home run.

Hylen, who once again started in the circle for Iowa State, put together a solid outing, pitching three consecutive scoreless innings to give the Cyclones a chance to rally. The Iowa State offense mounted a threat in the bottom of the sixth, with a walk from Logan Schaben , followed by a base hit by Williams. The freshman duo would later be moved over to second and third, but ISU was unable to capitalize.

Friudenberg hit a two-run homer in the top of the seventh to help put the finishing touches on the BU win, as Iowa State fell to 0-2 on the day.

On Deck

Iowa State will play its final game of the 2017 Big 12 Championship tomorrow at 11 a.m. at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium. The game will be broadcast live on FCS. Iowa State’s opponent is still to be determined.