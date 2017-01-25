Iowa State falls at OU

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State (11-9, 2-7 Big 12) dropped a road contest at No. 20 Oklahoma (16-5, 7-2 Big 12), 78-63, on Wednesday night. The Cyclones rallied from a 17-point first-half deficit to cut the Sooner lead to just three in the fourth quarter, but their comeback attempt was thwarted down the stretch.

Seanna Johnson registered team-highs of 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists in a tremendous all-around effort.

How it Happened

The shooting of Oklahoma completely flipped the script of a game that got off to a somewhat sluggish start offensively, with the teams tied at 6-6 just over five minutes into the first quarter. The Sooners, who started the game 0-of-5 from 3-point territory, caught fire to close the period on a 17-2 run that included five triples and gave OU a sudden 23-8 lead 10 minutes into the game. Gabbi Ortiz knocked down 3-of-3 from the beyond the arc to spark the run, while the Cyclones shot just 4-of-15 in the opening stanza.

Iowa State punched back with a 13-0 run in the second quarter after the deficit had grown to as many as 17. The Cyclones forced four turnovers during the stretch that included a Sooner scoring drought of over five minutes. Four different ISU players scored during the stretch, including back-to-back 3-pointers from Jadda Buckley to spark the run, which brought the Cyclones within four at 32-28. The Sooners responded by scoring the final six points of the half, taking a 38-28 advantage into the locker room.

Iowa State opened the third quarter shooting 5-of-6 from the field and continued their stretch of good offensive play throughout the period, continuing to cut into the deficit. Buckley, Johnson and Bridget Carleton scored five each in the quarter, and the Cyclones cut the OU lead to 53-48 with 10 minutes to play.

Iowa State cut the Sooner advantage to just three at 56-53 with a Heather Bowe 3-pointer, followed by a bucket from Johnson, but it was as close as the Cyclones would get to completing their comeback. Oklahoma rallied to score the game’s next six points and would go on to win, 78-63.

Cyclone Player of the Game

Seanna Johnson . The senior guard was certainly one of the bright spots for Iowa State on Wednesday night, stuffing the stat sheet in typical fashion. Johnson put 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists in an 8-of-14 shooting performance.

Cyclone Quick Notes

*Iowa State extended its NCAA-record streak to 693 games with a made 3-pointer.

* Heather Bowe recorded her fifth game in double figures as a Cyclone.

* Seanna Johnson had her 81st career game in double figures (18th this season).

* Jadda Buckley had her 58th career game in double figures (17th of the season).

Up Next

The Cyclones return home to Hilton Coliseum, where they will face TCU on Saturday. The game is set for 12 p.m. CT.