Iowa State falls at home to Kansas

AMES, Iowa – No. 2 Kansas (17-1, 6-0 Big 12) held off an upset-minded Iowa State (11-6, 3-3 Big 12) with a 76-72 victory Monday night in Hilton Coliseum.

KU had to sweat for the win down the stretch. Holding a 73-63 lead with under two minutes remaining, ISU rattled off seven-straight points behind treys from Monte’ Morris and Naz Mitrou-Long to trim the lead to 73-70 with 0:26 seconds left.

It was the closest the Cyclone got however, losing for the first time to KU in Hilton Coliseum since 2014.

The Jayhawks hit 54.8 percent of their shots (34-62) and held a commanding edge on the boards at 41-24. However, the Cyclones were able to remain in striking distance throughout the game by forcing 18 turnovers while committing just 10.

Morris led the Cyclones in almost every category: points (23), rebounds (7), assists (7) and steals (4). Deonte Burton added 21 points, his fifth 20-point outing of the year, and Mitrou-Long poured in 18 points. The Big Three accounted for 62 of ISU’s 72 points.

Frank Mason was one of four Jayhawks in double figures, leading the way with 16 points.

How it Happened

Kansas appeared to be running away with the game when Svi Mykhailiuk buried a top of the key 3-pointer to give the Jayhawks 32-22 lead with 5:33 remaining in the opening period.

After that, the Cyclones bounced back behind Burton, who scored nine of ISU’s final 15 points of the half, trimming the Jayhawk lead to 43-37 at the break.

Burton had 13 first-half points.

KU shot a blistering 61.3 percent in the first half, but the Cyclones forced 11 turnovers in the first 20 minutes to stay in the game.

KU increased its lead to nine points in the early moments of the second period, but the Cyclones bounced back behind Morris, who hit a trey and converted a steal into a lay-in to close within four points (56-52) with 11:55 remaining.

The Jayhawks stopped the Cyclone momentum by controlling a lead of six to eight points throughout the next five minutes of the contest. ISU shrunk the lead to four points when Burton converted a conventional 3-point play to make it 67-63 KU with 3:37 remaining.

The Jayhawks then scored hoops on their next three possessions to move back in front 73-63 with under two minutes left in the contest. ISU’s comeback attempt was not enough in the end.

Players of Note

Monte’ Morris played another outstanding all-around game. The senior led the Cyclones in scoring (23), rebounding (7), assists (7) and steals (4). Morris made 9-of-15 from the field and 3-of-4 from downtown.

Deonte Burton got back on track with a 21-point game. Burton carried the Cyclones in the first half by tallying 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting.