Iowa State completes sweep of Kansas in Walk-Off Thriller

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State (23-32, 6-12 Big 12) rallied in the seventh inning to complete a series sweep of Kansas (24-28, 3-14), 3-2, on Sunday at the Cyclone Sports Complex. Sami Williams came up clutch with a walk-off RBI single, scoring Kirsten Caudle from third to pull out a thriller on Senior Day.

Cyclone pitcher Brianna Weilbacher was outstanding, going all 7.0 innings, while giving up just two runs on six hits. Weilbacher rang up 10 strikeouts to tie the school record for K’s in a Big 12 game. The win marks the program’s first Big 12 series sweep since April 7, 2013.

Iowa State 3, Kansas 2

The Jayhawks, who entered the game in a must-win situation to qualify for a spot in the Big 12 tournament, came out of the gates fast offensively. KU put two runs on the board in the top of the first inning on a two-RBI single by Taylor Dodson. The hit to left field scored Mikayla Warren and Erin McGinley, giving the Jayhawks a 2-0 lead.

Weilbacher and the Cyclone defense shut down the KU offensive attack from there. The junior hurler would surrender just three more hits the rest of the game while sending 10 would-be batters back to the dugout on strikes.

The Cyclones had offensive struggles of their own early, facing Kansas ace Alexis Reid. Through six innings, ISU had just two hits on the day. Freshman Megan Schweitzer gave ISU a boost to start the rally in the bottom of the seventh with a one-out walk.

Pinch-hitter Sally Woolpert then stepped up to provide a much-needed spark. The sophomore laced a double down the left field line, putting runners on second and third with one out. Iowa State then tied the game, as Schweitzer came in to score on an RBI by Logan Schaben , who was called out on the play.

Caudle followed suit and tied the game with one swing of her bat, crushing an RBI triple to left field. It was the sophomore’s team-leading fourth triple of the season. Williams then came up with the game-winner, smacking the first pitch she saw for an RBI single through the left side, as Caudle raced home to put the finishing touches on a thrilling come-from-behind victory.

On Deck

Iowa State returns to action Friday for the opening round of the 2017 Big 12 Tournament. The No. 5 Cyclones will face No. 3 Oklahoma State at 2 p.m. and No. 2 Baylor at 5 p.m.