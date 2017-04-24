Iowa State Completes Historic Series Win Over Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – Iowa State (18-32, 3-12 Big 12) defeated Texas (25-20, 4-8 Big 12), 4-2, on Sunday to win its first Big 12 series since the 2013 season. The victory at McCombs Field also gave ISU its first series win over Texas in school history.

Emma Hylen picked up her second complete game win of the weekend, going all 7.0 innings while giving up just two unearned runs on six hits, with two strikeouts. The freshman trio of Sami Williams , Megan Schweitzer and Logan Schaben each picked up a pair of base hits to lead the offense.

The Cyclones also set a new single-season school record, piling four stolen bases on the day to bring the 2017 season total to 93. The previous record of 89 was set in 2013.

Iowa State 4, Texas 2

The Cyclones got the start they were looking for offensively, putting two runs on the board in the top of the first, after managing just one run in the Saturday’s contest. Williams and Kaila Konz opened the game with back-to-back base hits to put Iowa State in prime position. Later in the inning, Kirsten Caudle hit a chopper and reached on a Texas fielding error, which allowed two ISU runs to cross home plate.

UT responded with runs in the home half of the first and third innings. Taylor Ellsworth collected an RBI single up the middle in the first, and UT scratched out the equalizer in the third on an infield single, knotting the game at 2-2.

Iowa State found a response, and regained the lead in the top of the third. Freshman Megan Schweitzer opened the inning with a double through the left side for her first extra-base hit of the season. Kaylee Bosworth then moved Schweitzer over to third with a sac bunt. Later in the frame, Talyn Lewis put down a bunt, and the lightning-quick Schweitzer was safe on a play at the plate.

The Cyclones added to their lead with another run in the top of the fifth. Nychole Antillon drew a walk to get the offense started, followed by a Kelsey McFarland base hit. The bases were later loaded, thanks to Schweitzer’s second hit of the day. ISU extended its advantage to 4-2 on a sacrifice fly from Kaylee Bosworth , as Antillon raced home.

Hylen and the Cyclone defense took over from there, closing out the victory with four-straight scoreless UT frames.

On Deck

Iowa State returns to the Cyclone Sports Complex to face UNI on Wednesday at 4 p.m. CT.