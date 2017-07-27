Iowa State Announces Men’s Basketball’s Non-Conference Schedule

AMES, Iowa â€“ A season-opening showdown against Missouri and matchups with Iowa and Northern Iowa highlight Iowa State’s 2017-18 men’s basketball non-conference schedule forÂ Steve Prohm ‘s third season at the helm of the program.

The Cyclones will play an exhibition against Emporia State on Sunday, Nov. 5 and then open the regular season on the road against former Big 12 foe Missouri on Nov. 10 in Columbia. It will be the first true road season opener for Iowa State since opening the 1990-91 season at Chaminade as part of the Maui Invitational.

Iowa State’s annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series contest against Iowa will be Thursday, Dec. 7 at Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones have won three of the last four meetings in the series and seven straight in Ames.

The Cyclones and Northern Iowa will meet Saturday, Dec. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines as part of the Hy-Vee Classic, while another highlight of the non-conference slate comes on Jan. 27 in a previously announced Big 12/SEC Challenge game against Tennessee at Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa State and ESPNÂ announced yesterdayÂ that the Cyclones would face Appalachian State to open the Puerto Rico Tip-Off (Nov. 16-19). In the second game, ISU will face either Tulsa or Western Michigan, with South Carolina, Illinois State, Boise State and UTEP on the other side of the bracket.

The remainder of the schedule features a number of regional matchups with Milwaukee, Western Illinois and Northern Illinois coming to Hilton Coliseum. For the complete schedule,Â click here.

Times and television selections, as well as the Big 12 schedule, will be announced at a later date.