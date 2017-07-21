Iowa State Adds Grad Transfer Talley

“We are excited to add Zoran to our program,” Prohm said. “He has had great success, both personally and as a team, at ODU and will be an asset for our team. Zoran brings versatility on both ends of the floor and his ability to play and guard several positions will benefit us. He can score and make plays and with him being immediately eligible, that is great for us.”

Talley, a 6-7 forward from Merrillville, Indiana, appeared in 26 games for the Monarchs last season and finished second on the team averaging 11.3 points per game. He also chipped in 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Talley, who scored in double figures 17 times last season, posted a career-high 23 points against Western Kentucky.

In his two seasons with Old Dominion, Talley averaged 9.5 points per game. He was named to the Conference-USA All-Freshman Team in 2015-16 after redshirting his initial collegiate season in 2014-15.

Talley prepped at Don Bosco Prep in the greater Chicago area.