Iowa Softball Adds DeShields

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa head softball coach Marla Looper announced Friday the addition of Elizabeth DeShields to the Hawkeyes for the 2017-18 season. The utility player has three years of eligibility remaining.

“We are happy to have Liz join the Hawkeye softball family,” said Looper. “Defensively, she will give us more depth in the infield, especially the corners, and she has the ability to contribute offensively too.”

DeShields comes to Iowa after one season at Marshall where she appeared in 46 games with 44 starts. While with the Herd, DeShields racked up 31 hits with three doubles and a home run. She amassed six runs, 10 RBI, and a .414 on-base percentage.

DeShields attended Carl Albert High School in Midwest City, Oklahoma, where she helped guide the team to a state championship in 2013. In 2015, DeShields was honored as the Oklahoma all-district 5A-1 Defensive Player of the Year and was named an Oklahoma all-district, all-region 11, and all-state catcher. She recorded a career batting average of .421 and an on-base percentage of .532.

DeShields played travel ball for the Oklahoma Exclusive, Oklahoma Her-icanes and Florida Gulf Coast Hurricanes. She helped the Florida Gulf Coast Hurricanes place second at the Junior Olympic Cup in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2016.