Iowa Men’s Hoops Pens 2 Prep Standouts

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery announced Wednesday that Joe Wieskamp and C.J. Fredrick have signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Iowa.

C.J. Fredrick

Guard, 6-foot-4, 185 pounds

Cincinnati, Ohio (Covington Catholic High School)

C.J. FREDRICK ON BECOMING A HAWKEYE

“I am excited to become a Hawkeye and be a part of this great program. I’m looking forward to playing with my new teammates and to do whatever I can to help them win games.”

Averaged 19.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 19 games as a junior

Helped led Covington High School to district championship and regional runners-up honors… team ranked sixth in the state both his junior and senior seasons

Team captain as a junior and senior

Made 134-of-246 field goal attempts (.545), including 38-of-94 (.404) from 3-point range as a junior

Averaged 10.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 35 games as a sophomore

2017 Most Outstanding Player 35th District Boys Basketball Tournament

Helped his team place third at the 2016 King of the Bluegrass Tournament, while earning all-tournament team accolades

Played on the Indian Elite AAU squad and head coach Mike Fox

2016 and 2017 All-Conference Division 1 All-Star Team

2016 and 2017 Northern Kentucky Coaches Association All-Star Team

2017 Adidas AAU No. 1 Class of 2018 Top 3-Point Percentage Shooter (.506)

High school basketball coach is Scott Ruthsatz

FRAN McCAFFERY ON C.J. FREDRICK

“I’ve been impressed with C.J. going back to when we first started watching him play. He is a good shooter and scorer, but also is a good ball handler and creates shots for other people. He’s equally adept at making plays for himself and his teammates that help you win. C.J. is fiercely competitive and can play multiple positions. He felt comfortable here during the recruiting process, watched us on TV, and really studied our program. I coached his uncle and have known his father for a long time. There was that comfort level with me. C.J. likes our style of play and was willing to commit to us even when there was not a scholarship available immediately. We are excited about him.”

Joe Wieskamp (pronounced WEEZ-kamp)

Guard, 6-foot-7, 195 pounds

Muscatine, Iowa (Muscatine High School)

JOE WIESKAMP ON BECOMING A HAWKEYE

“It has always been a dream of mine to stay home and play for the Hawkeyes. I have been verbally committed for more than two years and I am excited to finally sign my National Letter of Intent to the University of Iowa. I can’t wait for the future playing for coach McCaffery and staff.”

School record holder in career points (1,573), points in a single-game (50), 3-pointers in a single-season (62), scoring average (30.4 ppg), and career rebounds

Averaged a school-record 30.4 points per game as a junior

Made a school-record 62 3-pointers last season as a junior

Team captain his senior year

Two-time first team all-state honoree

2017 Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year

Currently ranked 40th and 68th by Rivals and ESPN, respectively, in the Class of 2018

Averaged 18.6 points as a freshman, 21.6 points as a sophomore, and 30.4 points as a junior

2017 All-Iowa Boys Basketball Elite Team (Des Moines Register)

MAC Player of the Year as a junior

Three-time first-team All-MAC Player

Also played on the Iowa Barnstormers AAU program

Member of the Adidas US-Select Team

NBPA Top 100 All-Tournament Team

Excels in the classroom, boasting a 4.0 GPA

National Honor Society member

High school basketball coach is Greg Belger