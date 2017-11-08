Iowa Men’s Hoops Pens 2 Prep Standouts

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCafferyannounced Wednesday that Joe Wieskamp and C.J. Fredrick have signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Iowa.
C.J. Fredrick
Guard, 6-foot-4, 185 pounds
Cincinnati, Ohio (Covington Catholic High School)
C.J. FREDRICK ON BECOMING A HAWKEYE
“I am excited to become a Hawkeye and be a part of this great program. I’m looking forward to playing with my new teammates and to do whatever I can to help them win games.”
- Averaged 19.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 19 games as a junior
- Helped led Covington High School to district championship and regional runners-up honors… team ranked sixth in the state both his junior and senior seasons
- Team captain as a junior and senior
- Made 134-of-246 field goal attempts (.545), including 38-of-94 (.404) from 3-point range as a junior
- Averaged 10.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 35 games as a sophomore
- 2017 Most Outstanding Player 35th District Boys Basketball Tournament
- Helped his team place third at the 2016 King of the Bluegrass Tournament, while earning all-tournament team accolades
- Played on the Indian Elite AAU squad and head coach Mike Fox
- 2016 and 2017 All-Conference Division 1 All-Star Team
- 2016 and 2017 Northern Kentucky Coaches Association All-Star Team
- 2017 Adidas AAU No. 1 Class of 2018 Top 3-Point Percentage Shooter (.506)
- High school basketball coach is Scott Ruthsatz
FRAN McCAFFERY ON C.J. FREDRICK
“I’ve been impressed with C.J. going back to when we first started watching him play. He is a good shooter and scorer, but also is a good ball handler and creates shots for other people. He’s equally adept at making plays for himself and his teammates that help you win. C.J. is fiercely competitive and can play multiple positions. He felt comfortable here during the recruiting process, watched us on TV, and really studied our program. I coached his uncle and have known his father for a long time. There was that comfort level with me. C.J. likes our style of play and was willing to commit to us even when there was not a scholarship available immediately. We are excited about him.”
Joe Wieskamp (pronounced WEEZ-kamp)
Guard, 6-foot-7, 195 pounds
Muscatine, Iowa (Muscatine High School)
JOE WIESKAMP ON BECOMING A HAWKEYE
“It has always been a dream of mine to stay home and play for the Hawkeyes. I have been verbally committed for more than two years and I am excited to finally sign my National Letter of Intent to the University of Iowa. I can’t wait for the future playing for coach McCaffery and staff.”
- School record holder in career points (1,573), points in a single-game (50), 3-pointers in a single-season (62), scoring average (30.4 ppg), and career rebounds
- Averaged a school-record 30.4 points per game as a junior
- Made a school-record 62 3-pointers last season as a junior
- Team captain his senior year
- Two-time first team all-state honoree
- 2017 Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year
- Currently ranked 40th and 68th by Rivals and ESPN, respectively, in the Class of 2018
- Averaged 18.6 points as a freshman, 21.6 points as a sophomore, and 30.4 points as a junior
- 2017 All-Iowa Boys Basketball Elite Team (Des Moines Register)
- MAC Player of the Year as a junior
- Three-time first-team All-MAC Player
- Also played on the Iowa Barnstormers AAU program
- Member of the Adidas US-Select Team
- NBPA Top 100 All-Tournament Team
- Excels in the classroom, boasting a 4.0 GPA
- National Honor Society member
- High school basketball coach is Greg Belger
FRAN McCAFFERY ON JOE WIESKAMP
“Not only is Joe is an incredibly versatile player, but he is a person with terrific character, basketball intellect, and commitment to the team. We could not be more thrilled because he epitomizes everything you look for. Joe can help you win in a lot of different ways. He has one of the best 3-point shooting strokes I have ever seen. He is also a terrific rebounder, can attack the rim, is unselfish, and can affect the game defensively, which for good offensive players is not always the case. He understands how to win and does what it takes to win.