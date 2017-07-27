Iowa Men’s Golf Announces 2017-18 Schedule

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa head men’s golf coach Tyler Stith announced the 2017-18 schedule Thursday. The Hawkeyes will play in 11 regular season tournaments and host the annual Golfweek Conference Challenge at the Cedar Rapid Country Club in September and the Hawkeye Invitational in April.

The Hawkeyes begin fall play at the Gopher Invitational on Sept. 10-11 in Independence, Minnesota, before hosting the Golfweek Conference Challenge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Sept. 17-19.

Iowa then travels to the SMU Intercollegiate in Dallas (Sept. 24-26) and the Windon Memorial in Chicago (Oct. 8-9), before concluding the fall slate at the Royal Oaks Intercollegiate in Dallas (Oct. 23-24).

The Hawkeyes open their spring campaign playing two tournaments in Florida — the Black and Gold Alumni Challenge in Naples on Jan. 27 and the Big Ten Match Play in Jacksonville on Feb. 9-10. Iowa will also compete at the Schenkel Invitational on March 16-18 in Statesboro, Georgia — a tournament the Hawkeyes finished sixth at last season — before teeing it up at the Duck Invitational on March 26-27 in Eugene, Oregon.

Iowa hosts the annual Hawkeye Invitational at Finkbine Golf Course on April 14-15 before closing out the regular season at the Kepler Invitational in Columbus, Ohio, on April 21-22. The Hawkeyes finished third in the event last season.

The Hawkeyes open postseason play at the 2018 Big Ten Championships in Baltimore, Maryland, on April 27-29. The 2018 Men’s Division I Golf Regionals will be played at six different host sites from May 14-16, while the NCAA Championships take place at Karsten Creek in Stillwater, Oklahoma on May 25-30.

Iowa returns seven letterwinners and welcomes two newcomers to the 2017-18 team. The squad is led by junior Matthew Walker who led the team with 72.52 strokes per round last season. Iowa has made nine consecutive postseason appearances.

To view the complete men’s golf schedule, visit the Iowa men’s golf schedule page on www.hawkeyesports.com.