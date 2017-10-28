Iowa loses to Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Iowa volleyball team fell, 3-0, to Michigan on Friday night at Keen Arena.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1 (17-25) | The Hawkeyes and Michigan traded points to start, eventually knotting the set at 11-11. From there, the Wolverines seized momentum and control of the set, securing a 1-0 match lead. Taylor Louis led Iowa with five kills.

Set 2 (15-25) | Michigan took an early 4-3 lead and did not trail in the set, extending its match lead to 2-0. Kelsey O’Neill led the Hawkeyes with four kills and had a .667 attack percentage.

Set 3 (24-26) | The Wolverines jumped ahead early, but Iowa battled back, using a 6-1 run to take a 14-13 lead. With the score knotted at 24-24, Michigan put together back-to-back points to collect the 3-0 match victory.

HEAR FROM COACH SHYMANSKY

“It was a super flat start for us. It took us too long to get the motor revved. After beating Michigan at home, we knew that they were going to bring everything they could to compete hard against us here in Ann Arbor. You could just feel it during the first set. They had an intensity level that we weren’t willing to match. We got the ship righted really well in the third set and we were battling and competing. We still have to learn how to close it out at the end. I thought we took some good swings, but they took better swings. There weren’t a lot of things that were going great for us tonight, and that happens sometimes when you are on the road in the Big Ten. We have a lot of work to do and a ton of season left in front of us.”

NOTABLES

Louis registered a team-high 10 kills, marking her 19th double-digit kill match.

Three Hawkeyes — Brie Orr (.429), Reghan Coyle (.444), and O’Neill (.727) — had attack percentages over .400.

UP NEXT

The Hawkeyes face No. 10 Michigan State Saturday in East Lansing, Michigan. First serve is slated for 5:30 p.m. (CT).