Iowa Field Hockey Announces 2017 Schedule

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa field hockey team hosts eight home games at Grant Field in 2017, UI head coach Lisa Cellucci announced Tuesday.

Iowa opens its season hosting the Big Ten/ACC Challenge Aug. 26-27. The Hawkeyes host Wake Forest on Aug. 26 at 2 p.m. and North Carolina on Aug. 27 at 2 p.m.

Following the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Iowa heads west to face Stanford on Sept. 1 before meeting California and UC Davis on Sept. 3-4. The Hawkeyes host New Hampshire on Sept. 8 and Sept. 10, before opening Big Ten play against 2016 Big Ten Tournament Champion Penn State in State College on Sept. 15.

The Hawkeyes travel to Penn (Sept. 17), Maryland (Sept. 22), and Rutgers (Sept. 24), before returning home to host Indiana on Sept. 29. Following one final non-conference game at Duke on Oct. 8, Iowa hosts Northwestern and Michigan on Oct. 13 and 15, respectively.

Iowa closes its regular season at Michigan State on Oct. 20, before hosting Ohio State on Oct. 22.

The top eight teams in conference standings will advance to the 2017 Big Ten Tournament. The top four teams host the first round of competition, while the semifinals and finals will be played in East Lansing, Michigan.