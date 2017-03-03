Iowa Falls to Washington

FULLERTON, Calif. — The University of Iowa softball team dropped an 8-0 decision to No. 7 Washington on Friday morning in game three of the Judi Garman Classic at Anderson Family Field.

Alex Rath , Kaitlyn Mullarkey , and Allie Wood each went 1-for-2. Allison Doocy suffered the loss, throwing three strikeouts in 3.1 innings pitched.

Washington took the lead as Casey Strangel plated an RBI single up the middle in the first inning before Trysten Melhart registered an RBI single in the second inning. Kirstyn Thomas hit a three-RBI home run in the third inning to extend the Washington lead. The Huskies added three runs on four hits in the fourth inning.

The Hawkeyes (2-10) take on No. 20 Arizona State on Saturday night at 7 p.m. (CT) in game four of the Judi Garman Classic at Anderson Family Field. The game will be live streamed on flosoftball.com.