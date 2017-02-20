Iowa Falls to USF in Series Finale

TAMPA, Fla. — Four South Florida pitchers limited the University of Iowa baseball team to four hits in a 6-0 series-clinching victory Sunday afternoon at USF Baseball Stadium.

Starter Peter Strzelecki (1-0) earned the victory, tossing five shutout innings and allowing one hit. The right-hander had six strikeouts while issuing three walks. Relievers Joe Cavallaro, Mark Savarese, and Andrew Perez allowed three hits over the final four frames.

The Bulls’ offense jumped on Iowa starter Shane Ritter in the first, scoring three runs on a pair of hits. Ritter issued free passes to the game’s first two batters before Luke Borders ripped a two-run double down the right field line, giving the Bulls a 2-0 lead. Anthony Gonnella added an RBI single in the inning.

Iowa went to senior Ryan Erickson in relief in the second and the Bulls added to their advantage in short order. Coco Montes connected on a solo home run to right center field, stretching the lead to 4-0.

South Florida added a fifth run in the sixth on a Borders RBI single and in the eighth on a Chris Chatfield RBI single to right field.

Ritter (0-1) suffered the loss, allowing three runs in one inning of work. Robison had a strong first career outing, allowing an unearned run and striking out five over four innings. He entered with the bases loaded in the fourth and got out of the inning unscathed.

Sophomore Robert Neustrom accounted for two of Iowa’s four hits in the game. The Hawkeyes punched out 10 times.

Iowa (1-2) returns to action Wednesday, hosting Loras College at 5 p.m. (CT) at Duane Banks Field.