Iowa Falls to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The University of Iowa softball team dropped a 3-1 decision to Ohio State on Friday night in game one at Buckeye Field.

“We didn’t do much offensively until late in the game tonight,” said UI head coach Marla Looper . “When we can play the game well, respect it, and treat it right, things will fall our way. Unfortunately, we let them take advantage of our mistakes and it ultimately came back on us tonight.”

Allie Wood was 1-for-2 with a run, while Devin Cantu was 1-for-2 and McKenzie Schneider was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Allison Doocy collected the loss, throwing six strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched.

After two scoreless innings, Ohio State took the lead in the bottom of the third inning when Taylor White hit a two-RBI double to left center, but Iowa (16-28, 7-11 Big Ten) responded in the fifth frame. Wood doubled to center field and scored on a Schneider double to right field.

The Buckeyes (29-13, 12-6 Big Ten) added a run in the bottom of the sixth inning on an Emily Clark RBI single to second base.

“We need to attack the good pitches early instead of watching them go by,” said Looper. “If we do that, it’s a different ballgame. We are a much better ball club than we showed tonight. We have to attack early and continue to attack.”

Due to weather in the area, game two of the series has been postponed. The game is tentatively scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. (CT).