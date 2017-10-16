Iowa Falls to No. 6 Minnesota

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision to sixth-ranked Minnesota on Sunday afternoon at the Maturi Pavilion.

FIGHT FOR IOWA

After a career-high 29 digs at Indiana on Wednesday, Annika Olsen registered 21 digs at No. 6 Minnesota on Sunday. This is her 19th match of the season with double-digit digs.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1 (23-25) | The score was knotted 19-19 after a back-and-forth start to the set when a kill by Brie Orr sparked three consecutive Iowa points, giving the Hawkeyes a 22-19 lead. Minnesota drew even at 23-23 before closing out the set win. The set featured nine ties and four lead changes.

Set 2 (18-25) | The Hawkeyes jumped out to an early 7-3 advantage, but the Golden Gophers responded, taking a 10-9 lead. From there, Minnesota continued its momentum and took control of the set. Iowa mounted a comeback, but Minnesota secured the set victory, extending the match lead to 2-0.

Set 3 (15-25) | The Golden Gophers took an early advantage and never trailed, clinching the match victory. Jess Janota led Iowa with four kills.

HEAR FROM COACH SHYMANSKY

“I thought we competed so well for the first set. We just need to close it out there at the end when we get the chance. I thought we carried that momentum over into the second set pretty well, but the wheels came off in one rotation. We gave up nine straight points. You can’t do that against any team. Whether you are playing the top team in the league or the bottom team, you are going to lose a set doing that, but I think what we really lost was our momentum.”

“Our passing was really out of sync today, especially as the match wore on. That happens on the road sometimes, and you really have to work together as a group when it does. The outside attacking game for us was decent. I was proud of our group. We set out to shut down Jasmyn Martin. That matchup last time really killed us, and she hit .000 today, so that was really good. But when you are a top five caliber team, you have other options. We didn’t get our back side swing going well enough, and some of that was because we had trouble passing. We keep looking for answers. We are using a lot of players in the lineup and subbing people in trying to give us a spark or ignite our team. In the end, we just kind of faltered and lost our mojo today.”

NOTABLES

Taylor Louis had two solo blocks, tying her career high. She had three total blocks.

had two solo blocks, tying her career high. She had three total blocks. Claire Sheehan and Janota led Iowa with nine kills each.

and Janota led Iowa with nine kills each. Janota had a team-high .389 attack percentage.

UP NEXT

The Hawkeyes return home Friday, hosting Illinois at 7 p.m. (CT). Iowa then squares off with Northwestern on Saturday in another 7 p.m. first serve.

The third winner of the moped sweepstakes will be announced Friday night. Fans can register for the moped until noon Tuesday at hawkeyesports.com.

