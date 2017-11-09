Iowa falls to No. 1 Penn State

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa volleyball team fell, 3-0, to No. 1 Penn State on Wednesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1 (10-25) | Top-ranked Penn State took an early lead and never trailed, securing a 1-0 match advantage. Jess Janota led Iowa with three kills and a .333 attack percentage.

Set 2 (17-25) | With the score knotted 7-7 after a tightly fought start to the set, the Nittany Lions scored back-to-back points to take a lead they would not give up. The Hawkeyes cut into Penn State’s advantage, but PSU finished the set victory and took a 2-0 lead into intermission.

Set 3 (12-25) | Penn State jumped out to an early advantage and went on to clinch the 3-0 match victory. Taylor Louis and Taylin Alm each had three kills for Iowa.

HEAR FROM COACH SHYMANSKY

“We did ok in the second set, but we did not get the effort required tonight. This is the time of the year where the great teams are starting to rise, and we have to be one of those teams. Penn State showed us why they are number one. We have our last home match here on Saturday night against Ohio State. It’s a monster match for us. We need to come up with at least two more wins in conference play. It’s not going to be easy for us. We’ve just got to give way better than we gave tonight.”

UP NEXT

The Hawkeyes close out the home slate on Saturday against Ohio State at 8 p.m. (CT). Saturday is Senior Night, with a presentation to honor the seniors prior to the match.