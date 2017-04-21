Iowa Falls to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Iowa softball team dropped a 5-0 decision to No. 5 Minnesota on Friday night in the series opener at Jane Sage Cowles Field.

“I like the way Allison Doocy threw at the beginning of the game,” said UI head coach Marla Looper . “Unfortunately we had a couple of untimely errors in the fifth inning that allowed them to open up a little, and we had some base running errors the inning before that. They are a good enough team as it is, and when you give them extra outs you make it more challenging for yourself.”

Cheyenne Pratt was 2-for-3, while Kaitlyn Mullarkey was 1-for-2. Allison Doocy suffered the loss, pitching 4.2 innings.

After four scoreless innings, the Golden Gophers (41-3, 14-1 Big Ten) scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth frame, taking advantage of a MaKenna Partain two-RBI triple to center field and a Hawkeye miscue. Minnesota added a run in the sixth inning when Kendyl Lindaman hit a solo home run over left field.

“We need to play solid defense tomorrow,” said Looper. “We have to take care of the ball and not give them extra opportunities. When we are at bat, we need to attack the ball and not let the best pitch go by.”

The Hawkeyes (15-25, 7-8 Big Ten) take on the Golden Gophers on Saturday at 1 p.m. (CT) in game two of the series at Jane Sage Cowles Field.