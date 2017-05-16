Iowa edges Omaha

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Omaha baseball team held a five-run lead heading to the seventh but came up short as Iowa rallied for a 9-8 decision Tuesday night at Duane Banks Field. The Mavericks are now 12-37 on the season, while Iowa improves to 32-18.

Grant Suponchick finished 2-for-4 with a walk and a pair of runs scored for Omaha, while Cole Patterson was 2-for-5 with a run. Nate Mallott (1-for-4, one run, two RBI) and Adam Caniglia (2-for-3, one run, one RBI) both homered in the game.

The win went to Iowa reliever Kyle Shimp (5-0), who threw a scoreless, hitless ninth inning with two strikeouts. Corey Binger (3-11) took the loss, surrendering two runs (one earned) on two hits with a strikeout.

Nick Drahozal also tossed 5.0 innings of relief, limiting the Hawkeyes to one run on three hits while walking three and striking out five.

Omaha opened the game with two runs on three hits in the top of the first inning. With two men on, an RBI single to center by Riley Herold scored Sam Palensky, followed by a sacrifice fly by Ryan Cate to plate Suponchick for a 2-0 advantage.

Iowa used a Chris Whelan leadoff homer in the bottom of the first and a Mitchell Boe RBI double in the second to put the game in a 2-2 tie.

The Mavericks regained the lead in the fourth with a two-run blast to left by Mallott, which pushed them ahead at 4-2. They added another pair of runs in the fifth with Jack Kalina’s two-RBI double to left center drove in Suponchick and Herold for a 6-2 edge.

Iowa came back for a run in the bottom half of the frame on Kyle Crowl’s RBI double to left. But the Mavericks went on the attack again in the sixth with a solo homer to left by Caniglia and Smejkal crossing with the assistance of a Hawkeye throwing error to make it 8-3. It was the final time Omaha scored, however, as Iowa went on to tally in each of the next three innings to stage its comeback.

Jake Adams sent out solo homers in both the seventh and eighth frames and Mason McCoy added a two-run double in the eighth to cut the score to 8-7.

The Hawkeyes delivered the final blow in the ninth, immediately pressuring by putting two runners on when Crowl was hit by a pitch and Corbin Woods executed a bunt single. Whelan then singled up the middle to plate pinch runner Justin Jenkins to tie it at 8-8, and a fielding error on the next play allowed Woods to score the game-winning run for a 9-8 final tally.

Iowa got multi-hit efforts from five players, led by Whelan’s 3-for-5 night with two runs scored and two more driven in.

Omaha returns to action on Thursday, May 18, beginning its final regular-season series at South Dakota State. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. in Brookings, S.D.