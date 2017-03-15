Iowa Softball Drops Doubleheader at Missouri

COLUMBIA, Missouri — The University of Iowa softball team fell to Missouri with a 9-0 decision in game one and a 2-0 decision in game two of the doubleheader on Wednesday night at Mizzou Stadium.

“Missouri is a quality opponent. That’s why we come down here to play them,” said UI head coach Marla Looper . “When we get into these opportunities, we have to do a better job of taking care of the ball and playing the game the way we know how. Playing a formidable opponent like that is challenging, but there is no reason we didn’t play two tighter games than what we did.”

Game One

Mallory Kilian and Lea Thompson went 1-for-1, while Devin Cantu , Angela Schmiederer , and Claire Fritsch went 1-for-2. Shayla Starkenburg er suffered the loss, throwing five strikeouts in 4.0 innings.

After a scoreless first inning, Missouri took the lead in the bottom of the second on a Rylee Pierce two-RBI home run over left field. The home team then used four hits and three Hawkeye miscues to add seven runs in the bottom of the fourth frame.

Game Two

Thompson went 2-for-2 in the second game, while Kaitlyn Mullarkey and Sarah Kurtz each added hits. Allison Doocy took the loss, throwing one strikeout in 6.0 innings pitched.

After three scoreless innings, the Tigers took the lead in the bottom of the fourth, scoring on an RBI triple from Kirsten Mack and an RBI single from Anna Reed.

The Hawkeyes open their home slate on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. (CT) against Valparaiso in game one of the Hawkeye Invitational. Iowa is slated to play Valparaiso, South Dakota, Creighton, and South Dakota State in the three-day tournament.

“It’s going to be nice to be home and sleep in our own beds,” said Looper. “We are so used to being on the road, and that becomes what is comfortable. To be able to get home at Pearl Field in front of our own fans will be nice. Traveling is part of the grind that we deal with in the Big Ten, and you know that coming in, but we are ready to be home.”