Iowa Defeats Purdue, Wins Series

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The University of Iowa softball team exploded for seven runs in the third inning, topping Purdue 8-3 in the rubber match on Sunday afternoon at Bittinger Field. With Sunday’s victory, the Hawkeyes won the series, 2-1, against the Boilermakers.

“I’m proud of our young ladies and how they continue to fight,” said UI head coach Marla Looper . “This is a fighting group. I believe in them and they believe in themselves. It was nice to go out and draw even with the win yesterday and then win the series today. I can’t say enough about how proud I am of them.”

Brooke Rozier was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run, while Allie Wood had a hit, a run and two RBIs. Cheyenne Pratt , Sarah Kurtz , and Claire Fritsch also chipped in hits. Elizabeth Wiegand earned the win, throwing three strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched.

“Liz set the tone during the first five innings,” said Looper. “She put us in a position to play defense. She’s not an overpowering pitcher, but she put the ball where we needed it and then we played solid defense behind her. We had some key double plays to get us out of innings, and Liz was a key part of that. She did a great job for us today.”

Purdue (15-23, 4-2 Big Ten) took the lead in the bottom of the first inning, scoring on a Mallory Baker sacrifice fly.

After a scoreless second inning, the Hawkeyes stormed back in the top of the third, taking a 7-1 lead. Pratt and Fritsch hit singles and Lea Thompson reached on a Purdue error to load the bases for Iowa before Kaitlyn Mullarkey was hit by a pitch to score Pratt. Devin Cantu reached on a fielder’s choice, while Fritsch and Thompson scored on another Boilermaker miscue. Wood used a two-RBI double to score Mullarkey and Cantu. Rozier then hit a two-RBI blast over center field.

Purdue scored in the bottom of the inning when Kristen Hoppman hit a solo home run over left field, but Iowa extended its lead in the top of the fourth frame. Kurtz singled through the right side, advanced to second as Fritsch walked, moved to third on a Thompson sacrifice bunt, and scored on a Mullarkey sacrifice bunt.

The Boilermakers added a run on two hits in the bottom of the seventh, but reliever Allison Doocy worked out of the bases-loaded jam to finish the game.

The Hawkeyes (8-21, 2-4 Big Ten) face Drake on Wednesday in a midweek matchup in Des Moines, Iowa. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. (CT).