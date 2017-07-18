Iowa Cross Country Releases 2017 Schedule

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa cross country team opens its 2017 season with the Hawkeye Invite on Sept. 1, on the Ashton Cross Country Course. In addition to the team’s lone home meet of the season, the schedule features seven total competitions.

Iowa follows with a trip to Lincoln, Nebraska, for the Woody Greeno Invite on Saturday, Sept. 16.

A week later, Iowa competes in the Notre Dame Invite on Sept. 29 in South Bend, Ind. before traveling to Peoria, Illinois for the Bradley Invite on Oct. 15 to close out the regular season.

The postseason begins with the Big Ten Championships Cross Country Championships in Bloomington, Ind., on Oct. 29. The Hawkeyes compete in the NCAA Regional on Nov. 10 in Ames, Iowa, where select Hawkeyes will qualify for the NCAA Championships in Louisville, Ky, to close out the cross country season.