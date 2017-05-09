Hylen Named Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State pitcher Emma Hylen was named the Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week after helping the Cyclones to a three-game series sweep of Kansas, the league office announced Tuesday. The sophomore recorded two wins on the weekend, pitching 14.0 innings in two complete game victories, as Iowa State clinched a spot in the Big 12 Softball Championship. Hylen is the first Cyclone to be named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week twice in the same season.

Hylen helped lead the way to the program’s first Big 12 series sweep since 2013, and secured Iowa State’s best finish in conference play (5th) since 1994. The Roseville, Minn., native compiled a 0.50 ERA on the weekend, giving up just one earned run on 11 hits across two games. She also struck out 11 KU batters. The 1-0 game one victory was the first complete game shutout of Hylen’s career, and she rang up seven strikeouts, her most-ever in a Big 12 contest.

The native of Roseville, Minn., has been Iowa State’s ace down the stretch, sparking a late-season surge for the Cyclones. ISU is 7-1 in Hylen’s last eight starts, including a 5-0 mark in Big 12 play.

Hylen and the Cyclones will be back in action this weekend at the Big 12 Championship in Oklahoma City, Okla. Iowa State is the No. 5 seed, and will face No. 3 Oklahoma State (2 p.m.) and No. 2 Baylor (5 p.m.) on Friday.