(Audio) Huskers Wrap Up Regular Season This Weekend

The Nebraska baseball team (32-17-1, 14-6-1 Big Ten) finishes up the Big Ten regular season this week, starting on Thursday, at Penn State. Thursday night’s opener and Friday night’s game will each start at 5:30 p.m. (CT). The series finale is slated for Saturday at 10 a.m. Nebraska is ranked in four different polls, led by a No. 22 ranking in Baseball America. The Huskers are 23rd in both D1Baseball and Collegiate Baseball. NU is 28th in the NCBWA rankings, and receving votes in the USA Today poll. Nebraska is in second place in the Big Ten with a .690 winning percentage behind Minnesota, who has a .700 winning percentage. Head coach Darren Erstad says its fun to play games that mean something this time of the year.

The Golden Gophers are 14-6-0 with three games against Purdue remaining. Michigan is in third place with a 14-7-0 record (.667). Nebraska’s best finish in the Big Ten regular season since joining the conference in 2012 is second, which the Huskers have acheived on three occasions (2013, 2014, 2016). NU last won a regular-season conference title in 2005, when the Huskers won the Big 12 crown on their way to a College World Series appearance.