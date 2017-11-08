Huskers Win Exhibition Game Over Northwood

Lincoln – James Palmer Jr. scored a game-high 27 points, while freshman Thomas Allen chipped in 18 as Nebraska used a strong second-half effort to cruise past Northwood, 80-62, in exhibition action on Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Palmer scored 17 of his points in the second half to lead three Huskers in double figures after NU took just a two-point lead into the locker room at halftime. The Huskers shot 55 percent from the field in the second half, while limiting Northwood to just 24 percent. Isaac Copeland was also in double figures, adding 12 tallies. Jordy Tshimanga led the Huskers with seven boards. Nebraska held a 44-24 advantage in points in the paint.

After a closely-contested first half, Nebraska used a 17-6 spurt out of the break to take a 13-point lead at 52-39, keyed by seven points from Palmer and four from Allen. Nebraska held Northwood without a field goal for over five minutes midway thorugh the second half, as the Huskers built a comfortable margin, leading by as many as 19 following a Jack McVeigh triple with just over four minutes to play. Nebraska started the opening stanza hot from the field, hitting on five of its first six shots, including a pair of 3-pointers from Allen. Northwood responded with a 7-0 run midway through the first half to take a 22-17 lead. The Timberwolves led by as many as six at 27-21 and held Nebraska scoreless for nearly six minutes before an Isaac Copeland bucket cut the lead to 27-24 with just over five minutes to play in the opening half. Copeland’s bucket started an 8-0 spurt, as Palmer’s 3-point play gave NU a 29-27 lead with 2:55 left in the half. Palmer led the Huskers with 10 first-half points, as Nebraska shot 41 percent from the field. Brad Schaub led the visitors with 10 points and eight rebounds, who shot 30 percent from the field, including just 2-of-13 from 3-point range in the second half after hitting 6-of-13 in the opening 20 minutes. The Huskers were without Glynn Watson Jr., Isaiah Roby and Anton Gill because of nagging injuries, but all three are expected to return to action for Saturday’s season opener. The Huskers open the 2017-18 season this Saturday, when NU plays host to Eastern Illinois, with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m.