Huskers Unveil Alternative Uniforms For This Season

Huskers Unveil Alternative Uniforms For This Season

BY NU Sports Information | July 27, 2017
Courtesy NU Sports Information

The University of Nebraska and Adidas Football today unveiled the new Husker ‘97 alternate football uniform, which will be worn Saturday, October 7 vs. Wisconsin. Inspired by the 1997 undefeated squad that went 13-0, the Husker ‘97 alternate football uniforms celebrate the 20th anniversary of the championship team that had an average margin of victory of 30 points and produced five All-Americans, a Lombardi Award winner and an Outland Trophy winner. Developed in collaboration with the University of Nebraska athletic department, the Husker ’97 alternate uniforms seamlessly blend a retro design that pays tribute to Nebraska’s classic signature style with cutting-edge innovation.

Centered around a one-to-one recreation of the mesh jerseys worn during the 1990’s, adidas designers were able to recreate the visual aesthetic and texture of the traditional numbers by utilizing a new framis screen-printing technique that also allows for flexibility and movement. Additional detailing for the retro look includes the classic white pants and the traditional white Cornhuskers helmet that features a classic red “N” logo on the sides and accented with player numbers featured in red the back of the helmet.

