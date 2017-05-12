Huskers tripped up by Michigan State

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska baseball team (30-17-1, 12-6-1 Big Ten) gave up five runs in the second inning, ultimately falling to Michigan State (27-19, 9-10 Big Ten), 6-3, at Hawks Field on Friday night.

Junior right-hander Jake Hohensee made his 12th start of the season, and drops to 6-3 after giving up five runs, all of which were earned, in 5.0 innings of work. Nate Fisher threw 3.0 innings, while Byron Hood and Chad Luensmann (1.0 inning) also made appearances against the Spartans.

The Huskers raced out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning. Angelo Altavilla singled, and Scott Schreiber doubled to advance him to third. Altavilla scored and Schreiber got to third on a wild pitch. Ben Miller reached on a throwing error, which scored Schreiber. Miller was thrown out at home when Luis Alvarado singled in the following at-bat. The inning ended when Luke Roskam struck out.

Michigan State responded with six hits in the top of the second and took a 5-2 lead. The Spartans added a run in the sixth inning, and overall produced 14 hits on the Huskers.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Huskers loaded the bases with no outs, looking to threaten MSU’s 6-2 lead. Mojo Hagge drove in Roskam with his single to left field. Altavilla struck out in the following at-bat, and Alex Raburn grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Nebraska had 10 hits in the game, led by two-hit efforts from Altavilla, Schreiber and Jesse Wilkening. The loss ends a six-game win streak for the Huskers. Michigan State starter Alex Troop struck out seven Huskers in 5.2 innings en route to his seventh win of the season.

The second game of the three-game series begins on Saturday at 2:05 p.m. (CT) at Hawks Field. The final game of the home stand will start at 12:05 p.m., with Senior Day recognition before the game.