Huskers Start Workouts In Nashville

Nashville, Tenn. – The Nebraska football team held its first practice in Nashville on Monday afternoon, working out for an hour and a half on the campus of Vanderbilt University. The workout was the first of four Husker practices this week in preparation for Friday’s Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl vs. Tennessee.

Head Coach Mike Riley met with the media following practice and talked about the Huskers continuing their bowl preparations in Nashville. “I love coming to new sites to practice, and we’re fortunate to be here at Vandy,” Riley said. “I think that this has been a special group. They’ve gone through a lot of stuff this year. I’ve really enjoyed coaching them. I think they like each other, they like football and they enjoy the process. We’re going to have to play a great game against Tennessee, but I think these guys will be up for the challenge.” Riley, who owns a 7-2 career record in bowl games, led Nebraska to a Foster Farms Bowl victory over UCLA last season. On Friday, he will seek to become only the fifth coach in NCAA history to win eight of his first 10 bowl games. A win over Tennessee would also give Nebraska a 10-3 record, marking the Huskers’ best season record since 2003.

The Huskers will face a talented Tennessee team in the Music City Bowl, and Nebraska faces an additional challenge with several key contributors out for the game and several more questionable for the game. Riley said the key would be for every player to do his job and not try to do too much. “I think that is probably the key,” Riley said of players staying within themselves. “What we need from each guy is to focus on what they do and then the whole idea that we always preach is that ‘you do your job’, we get 11 guys doing their job and everything is going to be OK. You don’t have to be Superman, all you have to do is do your job. “I hate that we are missing these guys, we all hate that. But I am excited about Brandon Reilly in the slot, I think he can do some stuff there. You guys have known for a long time how I feel about Ryker (Fyfe), I’m really confident in how he can play. The players have to believe that we all have confidence that they can do the job.”

Riley said at this point, he anticipates that Fyfe will start at quarterback vs. Tennessee. Fyfe led Nebraska to a win over Maryland last month, while Tommy Armstrong Jr. started the Huskers’ other 11 regular-season games. Armstrong sat out Monday’s practice and has not practiced since Nebraska’s final regular-season game at Iowa. If Armstrong is unable to play on Friday, Riley said the coaches and players have complete confidence in Fyfe’s ability.

“I think there’s a quiet confidence in Ryker that everybody recognizes,” Riley said. “What I see is a guy who is really well liked and respected. I think when he comes in, I think the guys all kind of rally to him. I think they do that because they respect the work that he’s put in.” \ Nebraska will practice again on Tuesday before taking part in a welcome party at the Wildhorse Saloon on Tuesday night. The 2016 Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl is set for 2:30 p.m. on Friday on ESPN.