Huskers sent to regional at No. 1 national seed Oregon St.

The Nebraska baseball team will make its 15th NCAA Regional appearance in program history, as the 64-team NCAA Tournament field was announced on Monday. The Huskers will be the No. 2 seed in the Corvallis Regional.

No. 1 overall national seed Oregon State will host No. 3 seed Yale and No. 4 seed Holy Cross in addition to the Huskers at Goss Stadium this weekend. Nebraska opens the double-elimination Regional format with Yale on Friday, June 2 at 3 p.m. (CT) on ESPN3. Oregon State and Holy Cross square off on Friday at 10 p.m. (CT) in the other Corvallis Regional opener.

Nebraska, who enters the NCAA Tournament with a 35-20-1 record, won the Big Ten regular-season title with a 16-7-1 mark during conference play. The Huskers are making their third NCAA Tournament appearance under sixth-year Head Coach Darin Erstad, who was named 2017 Big Ten Coach of the Year. Nebraska also qualified for the national tournament in 2014 and 2016 under Erstad.

The Huskers are led by two All-Big Ten first-team honorees and two third-team members. Juniors Jake Meyers (Utility) and Scott Schreiber (Designated Hitter) each earned first-team all-conference recognition, while Angelo Altavilla (Shortstop) and Jake Hohensee (Starting Pitcher) were each selected for the third team. Luke Roskam (Third Base) was a unanimous selection to the All-Freshman Team. Senior Jake Schleppenbach (Second Base), the lone Husker to play in all 56 games this season, earned a spot on the Big Ten All-Tournament Team after batting .455 with a home run during the tournament.

In its program history, Nebraska has had three College World Series teams (2001, 2002, 2005) and made a Super Regional in 2000. NU’s additional NCAA Tournament showings came in 1979, 1980, 1985, 1999, 2003, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2014 and 2016.

This year’s Super Regionals, consisting of the 16 Regionals winners, are set for June 9-11 or 10-12 on campus sites. The eight Super Regionals winners will advance to the College World Series, scheduled for June 17-27/28 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb.