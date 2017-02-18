Huskers Pull Off Late Rally On The Road

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Tai Webster scored 17 points and Nebraska rallied in the last minute to edge Ohio State 58-57 on Saturday. The Huskers chipped away in the second half, and Glynn Watson Jr. tied the score at 57 with a layup with 12 seconds left, then went to the line to convert a free-throw for the one-point lead. A desperation shot just before the buzzer by Ohio State’s Jae’Sean Tate was off the mark as Nebraska (12-14, 6-8 Big Ten) won its second straight game. NU actually trailed by 5 with 32 seconds to go. Watson had 14 points and Jack McVeigh added 11 for the Huskers, who won despite shooting 38 percent.Tate had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Marc Loving and Trevor Thompson both added 13 for Ohio State (15-13, 5-10 Big Ten). The Buckeyes shot 41 percent in losing their third straight.
Feb
20
Mon
all-day Boys Subdistrict Basketball
Boys Subdistrict Basketball
Feb 20 all-day
C1-5 @ Columbus High School David City vs. Columbus Lakeview 6:00pm C1-6 @ Oakland-Craig Fort Calhoun vs. Tekamah-Herman 7:00pm C1-7 @ Norfolk Madison vs. Norfolk Catholic 6:30pm C2-4 @ West Point-Beemer Wakefield vs. Homer 6:00pm[...]
Feb
21
Tue
all-day Boys Subdistrict Basketball
Boys Subdistrict Basketball
Feb 21 all-day
C1-5 @ Columbus High School Columbus Scotus vs. David City/Columbus Lakeview Winner 6:00pm North Bend Central vs. Aquinas Catholic 7:30pm C1-6 @ Oakland-Craig Winnebago vs. Fort Calhoun/Tekamah-Herman Winner 6:00pm Logan View/Scribner-Snyder vs. Arlington 7:45pm C1-7[...]
Feb
22
Wed
5:30 pm Boys Little League Baseball Sign-up
Boys Little League Baseball Sign-up
Feb 22 @ 5:30 pm – Feb 22 @ 7:30 pm
West Point Boys Little League Baseball Sign-up will be held Wednesday, February 22nd, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. in the foyer area at the Nielsen Community Center in West Point. All boys age 9 –[...]
Feb
23
Thu
all-day Boys Subdistrict Basketball Finals
Boys Subdistrict Basketball Finals
Feb 23 all-day
C1-5 @ Columbus High School 6:00pm C1-6 @ Oakland-Craig 7:00pm C1-7 @ Norfolk 6:30pm C2-3 @ Fort Calhoun 7:00pm C2-4 @ West Point-Beemer 7:00pm C2-7 @ Norfolk Catholic 7:00pm D1-4 @ Wisner 7:00pm
Feb
24
Fri
all-day Girls District Finals
Girls District Finals
Feb 24 all-day
C2-2 District Final:@ Wisner Oakland-Craig vs. Ponca 7:00pm 107.9 the Bull C2-4 District Final:@ CCC Howells-Dodge vs. Twin River 7:00pm D1-2 District Final @ Elkhorn South Weeping Water vs. Central Catholic 7:00pm
February 18, 2017
