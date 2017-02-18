Huskers Pull Off Late Rally On The Road

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Tai Webster scored 17 points and Nebraska rallied in the last minute to edge Ohio State 58-57 on Saturday. The Huskers chipped away in the second half, and Glynn Watson Jr. tied the score at 57 with a layup with 12 seconds left, then went to the line to convert a free-throw for the one-point lead. A desperation shot just before the buzzer by Ohio State’s Jae’Sean Tate was off the mark as Nebraska (12-14, 6-8 Big Ten) won its second straight game. NU actually trailed by 5 with 32 seconds to go. Watson had 14 points and Jack McVeigh added 11 for the Huskers, who won despite shooting 38 percent.Tate had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Marc Loving and Trevor Thompson both added 13 for Ohio State (15-13, 5-10 Big Ten). The Buckeyes shot 41 percent in losing their third straight.