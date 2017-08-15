Huskers Picked Second in Big Ten Preseason Poll

The Nebraska volleyball team was picked to finish second in the Big Ten Preseason Poll selected by the conference’s 14 head coaches. After winning the Big Ten Championship last year, the Huskers were picked behind only Penn State.

Junior outside hitter Mikaela Foecke and senior setter Kelly Hunter were named to the preseason All-Big Ten team. Hunter was an All-Big Ten setter last year while Foecke received honorable mention. Foecke and Minnesota setter Samantha Seliger-Swenson were the only players to earn a unanimous selection to the preseason team.

Behind Penn State and Nebraska in the poll, Minnesota, Michigan State and Wisconsin rounded out the top five. Purdue was sixth and Michigan was seventh. In the bottom half, Ohio State, Illinois and Iowa were voted Nos. 8, 9 and 10, respectively. Maryland, Northwestern, Indiana and Rutgers finished out the poll. Nebraska will play six of its first eight Big Ten matches against teams picked to finish in the top six in the conference.

The Huskers will hold their annual Red/White Scrimmage on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Tickets are for sale here.

2017 BIG TEN PRESEASON POLL

Penn State Nebraska Minnesota Michigan State Wisconsin Purdue Michigan Ohio State Illinois Iowa Maryland Northwestern Indiana Rutgers