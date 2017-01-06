Huskers outlast Hawkeyes in Double OT

Lincoln, Neb. — In a double-overtime thriller, the Nebraska men’s basketball team defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 93-90 in the team’s conference home opener on Thursday night in front of 14,156 fans.

Nebraska was up 37-34 at halftime and started the second period on an 8-2 run. Iowa responded with a run of its own, tying the game 67-67. The Huskers and the Hawkeyes battled back and forth the rest of the game.

Glynn Watson Jr. sent the game into overtime after sinking two free throws to tie the game 74-74 with under 14 seconds left. Both teams had an opportunity for a winning shot, but neither could connect.

In the first overtime, Nebraska was down two with under 15 seconds left to play when Tai Webster was sent to the line for a pair of free throws. The senior hit them both tying the game again at 83-83 to send it into double overtime.

In the second overtime, Watson Jr. hit a three to get things rolling in the final period. With the Huskers up 91-90 with under a minute to play, Jeriah Horne was sent to the foul line. Horne made both to give the Huskers a three-point lead, which was enough to beat the Hawkeyes.

Watson Jr.’s recorded a career-high 34 points, including seven for eight from behind the arc and led the team in scoring. Webster tied his career high with 23 points. Jeriah Horne also finished in double figures with 12 points. Michael Jacobson led the team with 13 rebounds, while Ed Morrow Jr. and Webster each had six boards.

Peter Jok led the Hawkeyes with 34 points. Isaiah Moss had 17, while Tyler Cook and Cordell Pemsl had 14 and 10, respectively.

The Huskers improved to 9-6 on the season, including 3-0 in the Big Ten, while Iowa is now 9-7 overall and 1-2 in conference play.

NU is back in action on Jan. 8 when the Huskers welcome Northwestern to the Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tip off is set for 1:15 p.m.