Huskers Mauled At Home On Senior Night

Michigan used a blistering shooting night in spoiling Nebraska’s senior night with a 93-57 win over the Huskers Sunday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Wolverines (20-11, 10-8 Big Ten) put five players in double figures, led by Derrick Walton Jr., who finished with 18 points and a school-record 16 assists. Walton’s effort helped Michigan shot 63 percent, including 14-of-27 from 3-point range. Nebraska, which shot 56 percent in the first half, shot just 29 percent in the second half and committed 16 turnovers, which led to 24 Michigan points.

With the loss, the Huskers will play No. 13 seed Penn State Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament in Washington, D.C. Freshman Isaiah Roby tied for team-high honors with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting, while Ed Morrow Jr. added 10 points and four rebounds. Tai Webster, who had reached double figures in 30 straight games, was held to a season-low eight points, but led NU with five assists.