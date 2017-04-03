Huskers & Hoosiers Battle To A Tie

Bloomington, Ind. – After taking the first two games of its Big Ten opening series at Indiana, the Nebraska baseball team (15-10-1, 2-0-1) looked to hand the Indiana Hoosiers (14-11-2, 3-2-1) their first ever sweep at Bart Kaufman Field, but due to a travel curfew the game ended in a 1-1 tie after the end of the 11th inning. The Huskers still left Bloomington with a series victory, just the third time the Hoosiers have lost a Big Ten series at Bart Kaufman Field since opening the park in 2013.

Nebraska’s last tie came during the 2009 season when the Huskers and Louisiana-Lafayette had to settle for a 5-5 tie after 10 innings on Feb. 22. Both teams had chances to score, with the Hoosiers leaving 11 men on base, while the Huskers stranded eight. Eight of Nebraska’s nine hits came from four players, as Jake Meyers, Scott Schreiber, Luke Roskam and Jake Schleppenbach each recorded a pair of hits.