Huskers Gearing Up for Gophers

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska football team practiced in the Hawks Championship Center for a little over an hour on Monday evening in helmets and jerseys.

Offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf spoke with the media after practice about Minnesota’s difficulties on defense.

“It’s an indicator that they’ve had a little trouble defending the run at times,” Langsdorf said. “It’s something that we want to gear up for. I think that runs will be important that game. They have two solid defensive tackles that give you some problems. I don’t think they are as big as the defensive ends we have faced lately. Their backers are good, their safeties are physical hitters. They’ll be down in their tight, they are a quarters team. They like to force with those safeties. They’ll be tough, they’re physical and they play hard.”

Coach Langsdorf mentioned his thoughts on freshman Brenden Jaimes as the right tackle.

“I’ve really been impressed with him,” Langsdorf said. “With learning his toughness, I’ve been impressed with how mature he has played. Anytime you get a true freshman that is playing as many minutes as he is, you’re going to have some growing pains and I don’t think there has been many. We had one hurry on the quarterback that actually he was expecting help from the tight end and didn’t get it. It looked like it was his fault but it wasn’t.”

Coach Langsdorf reflected with the media about Devine Ozigbo during last weekend’s game against Northwestern and what it takes to get through the holes.

“He continues to run hard,” Langsdorf said. “We’ve got to get him…to really press the hole. There have been times where it was a little wide and having to get back to that hole that was created is important. There’s a definite instinct and feel to running. I don’t think you can just tell him ‘okay, this is how it’s going to be every time’. Especially in zone blocking schemes where there’s going to be movement. So you’re always trying to get the backs to get to the heel of the offensive line and press those holes. Then they can make their cuts.”

Coach Langsdorf also shared his thoughts on how he gets and keeps his players motivated.

“Playing our best game,” Langsdorf said. “I think that for the quarterback, doing a good job seeing the field and spreading the ball and checking the ball down and not guessing on coverage or forcing throws. I think for the unit, having the balance and throwing the ball and finding those completions is big. It’s a conference game on the road. Those are big ones and tough games. We’re still pushing hard to get victories in the West Division and working hard to a bowl game. I think there is a lot of stuff out there for us to keep fighting and battling and preparing for.”

The Huskers will continue to prep for the Golden Gophers on Tuesday afternoon. Nebraska and Minnesota face off on Saturday in Minneapolis. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.