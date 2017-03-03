Huskers fall to IUPUI and Arkansas

Fayetteville, Ark. – The Nebraska softball team dropped its opening game of the Wooo Pig Classic on Friday morning, falling to IUPUI, 9-1, in five innings at Arkansas’ Bogle Park.

Early missed scoring chances, a critical error and a grand slam put the Huskers (2-11) in a hole from which they could not recover. Things started well enough, as Nebraska began the game with back-to-back singles from junior Gina Metzler and senior MJ Knighten. The Huskers had runners at second and third with no outs in the top of the first but failed to score.

After IUPUI plated one run in the bottom of the first, Nebraska had runners at second and third with one out in a 1-1 tie following an RBI double from freshman Rindy Bryant. But the Huskers could not add to their lead before the Jaguars took advantage of a key error to score five times in the bottom of the frame. A Husker error extended the inning, allowing Maggie Good to launch a 1-2 pitch over the left field wall for a two-out grand slam.

Good’s gram slam gave IUPUI a 6-1 lead and the Jaguars (5-11) never looked back while winning their third straight game. IUPUI added two more runs on three hits in the fifth inning and had the game-ending run on third base with one out but could not score her. The Jaguars did wrap up the run-rule victory in the sxith on an RBI double from Roni Patterson.

Junior right-hander Kaylan Jablonski (1-5) took the loss, allowing eight runs (four earned) on 11 hits in 5.0 innings. Freshman left-hander Sydney McLeod came on to pitch the sixth and allowed one run on two hits in one-third of an inning.

Offensively, Knighten finished 2-for-3 and junior Laura Barrow was 1-for-1 with a pair of walks. The Huskers managed six hits in the game, but had only one hit after the second inning. Nebraska was just 3-for-14 with runners on base in the game, and the Huskers failed to score a runner from third base with less than two outs three times during the loss.

Fayetteville, Ark. – Junior right-hander Kaylan Jablonski fired a three-hitter and posted a season-high seven strikeouts on Friday, but her effort was not enough as the Nebraska softball team fell to Arkansas, 2-0.

Jablonski (1-6) pitched very well against an Arkansas offense that ranks in the top five nationally in scoring, home runs and slugging percentage. She limited Arkansas to season lows of two hits and three runs, but one of those hits was a two-run homer from Nicole Schroeder, the NCAA home run leader. Jablonski retired the first 10 batters of the game.

Arkansas out-hit Nebraska, 3-2, but the Huskers had more base runners (6) as the Razorbacks (4). Three of Nebraska’s six base runners came three batters into the game. Much like Friday’s first game one IUPUI, Nebraska squandered a golden scoring opportunity in the top of the first inning.

Junior Gina Metzler began the game with a single before senior MJ Knighten lined a single to right center. With runners at first and third and no outs, Metzler was tagged out in a rundown between third and home following a failed squeeze bunt attempt. Junior Laura Barrow then walked and stole second to put Huskers on second and third with one out, but a strikeout and a ground out ended the threat.

That proved to be the only scoring threat for either team over the first three innings. In the top of the fourth, Jablonski issued a one-out walk allowing Arkansas its first base runner of the game. Nicole Schroeder then lifted the very next pitch over the wall in center for a two-run home run.

Nebraska mounted its first scoring threat since the first inning in the top of the sixth. Metzler drew a one-out walk and Barrow walked with two outs, but the Huskers stranded the tying runners on base.

Jablonski worked around a two-out double in the bottom of the sixth before the Huskers were retired in order in the top of the seventh.

Nebraska did not manage a hit after the consecutive singles to start the game. Metzler finished 1-for-2 with a walk, while Knighten was 1-for-3. Barrow finished 0-for-1 but drew a pair of walks.

Nebraska returns to action on Saturday with two more games at the Wooo Pig Classic. The Huskers face IUPUI at 10 a.m. before taking on Lamar at 12:30 p.m.