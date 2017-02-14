class="post-template-default single single-post postid-215733 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Huskers down Penn State | KTIC Radio

Huskers down Penn State

BY Jeff Axtell | February 14, 2017
Sophomore Glynn Watson Jr. and the Huskers host Penn State Tuesday evening. Photo Courtesy Stephanie Carpenter/Nebraska Communications

The Nebraska Men’s Basketball team knocked off Penn State 82-66 at home Tuesday night.

Glynn Watson Jr. and Jack McVeigh led the Huskers with 15 points apiece.

Nebraska returns to action on Saturday, battling Ohio State on the road at 5:00 p.m.

