Huskers Continue With Busy Stretch

Lincoln – Coming off a 2-0-1 series victory at Indiana last weekend to open Big Ten play, the Nebraska baseball team (15-10-1, 2-0-1 Big Ten) will play a pair of midweek games against fellow instate programs, the Creighton Bluejays ( 8-14, 0-0 Big East) and the Omaha Mavericks (6-21, 4-5 Summit). The Huskers and Jays meet at 6:32 p.m. on Tuesday night at Hawks Field and it will be the first of three meetings between the two teams this season. The final two games of the season series will be played at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha on Tuesday, April 18 and Wednesday, May 10.

Tuesday will be the 135th all-time meeting between the Huskers and Jays, with Nebraska holding a 83-49-2 advantage. The Huskers took 2-of-3 from the Jays last season and have won five straight against the Jays at Hawks Field. Creighton last won in Lincoln on April 6, 2010, when it posted a 13-5 victory. After hosting the Jays on Tuesday night, the Huskers will head east to Werner Park on Wednesday for a 6:35 p.m. meeting with the Mavericks.

The Huskers and Mavericks are scheduled to play twice this year, with the other meeting taking place later this month in Lincoln on Tuesday, April 25. Nebraska is 57-9 all-time against Omaha and has won eight straight against the Mavs. Omaha last beat the Huskers on April 30, 1997, when it took the first game of a doubleheader, 17-13. Nebraska took game two of the double dip, 21-5. Following its two midweeks contests, Nebraska hosts it Big Ten home opener this weekend. The Huskers will welcome the Maryland Terrapins to Hawks Field for a three-game series. The Terrapins were the preseason pick to win the Big Ten and have never played a game in Lincoln.