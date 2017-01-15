Huskers Continue To Struggle

Champaign, Ill. – Hannah Whitish hit a career-high four three-pointers to finish with a career-high 16 points, but it was not enough to prevent Illinois from pulling away down the stretch for a 79-59 win over the Nebraska women’s basketball team on Sunday at the State Farm Center. Sophomore forward Jessica Shepard added a game-high 25 points on 7-of-17 shooting, while grabbing nine rebounds, but no other Husker scored more than four points. The Huskers hit just 29.2 percent (19-65) of their shots from the field for the game, including just 3-for-16 (.188) in the fourth quarter.

While Nebraska struggled to hit shots, Illinois sizzled in the second half, hitting 19-of-27 (.704) shots from the floor including 5-of-8 three-pointers. The Fighting Illini improved to 8-10 overall, including 8-4 at home, while Nebraska slipped to 5-13 overall. The Huskers are 1-5 in the Big Ten, while Illinois moved to 3-2. Nebraska hit 8-of-29 threes and 13-of-17 free throws, while matching the Illini on the boards and winning the turnover battle, 15-14.

The Huskers were tied with Illinois at 45 with just over four minutes left in the third quarter, before Nebraska went ice cold and the Illini closed the game on a 34-14 surge over the final 14 minutes. NU, which trailed just 34-33 at the half, were outscored 23-16 in the third quarter and 22-10 in the fourth. Nebraska trailed 34-33 at halftime. Nebraska continues Big Ten road action this week by traveling to Penn State. Tip-off between the Huskers and Lady Lions at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa., is set for 6 p.m. (CT).