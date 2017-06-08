Huskers Announce Three Free Fan Fests This June

LINCOLN – In recognition of the greatest fans in college football, Nebraska will host three free fan fests on consecutive Fridays this month, the Athletic Department announced on Wednesday.

The first fan fest is set for next Friday, June 16, followed by the second event on Friday, June 23 and the third fan fest on Friday, June 30. All three approximately two-hour events will begin at 5 p.m. and will take place outside Memorial Stadium on Stadium Drive, the street immediately adjacent to the west side of the stadium. Stadium Drive will be closed to automobile traffic during the event, providing a safe and spacious area for fans of all ages.

All three fan fests are weather permitting and may be cancelled in the case of inclement weather. There will be free parking on a first-come, first-served basis for all three events in Lots 5 and 8 on Salt Creek Roadway, located north of Memorial Stadium. Access inside Memorial Stadium will be available during all three fan fests, with the June 30th event including field access.

The fan fests will feature an extensive array of free food options, appearances by former Huskers, unique photo opportunities, giveaways, games, music and more. Fans will also have a chance to purchase a limited quantity of 2017 season tickets, and the Husker Team Shop inside West Memorial Stadium will be open and available to fans wishing to purchase the latest Nebraska apparel.

Highlights of the fan fests will include:

Free food (Amigos, Chick-fil-A, Hy-Vee, Kona Ice, Mr. Goodcents, Pepsi, Valentino’s and more)

Free inflatable games

Free balloon artists

Free face painting

Free giveaways

Appearance by Nebraska Head Coach Mike Riley ( June 16 & June 23 events only)

events only) Appearances by former Husker football players (all three events)

Access to Memorial Stadium during and following the events (field access at June 30 event only)

event only) Ability to purchase 2017 Nebraska football season tickets

Free 2017 Nebraska football schedule cards

Photo opportunities with the Husker Helicopter, Husker-wrapped team buses and football trophies

These three special events are intended to thank Husker fans for their continued support of Nebraska football. The fan fests will be in addition to the annual Nebraska Football Fan Day, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 29. More information on Fan Day will be available next month.

“We are very fortunate to have the most loyal, supportive and enthusiastic fans in the country,” Head Coach Mike Riley said. “We are always looking for ways to show our appreciation for what the fans mean to our program, our coaches and our student-athletes. We think this is an outstanding opportunity to connect with our fans and to express our gratitude for their support.”

Nebraska Football Fan Fest Facts

What: Free food, activities, giveaways and limited access to Memorial Stadium for Husker fans of all ages

Dates: Friday June 16, Friday, June 23 & Friday, June 30

Times: 5-7 p.m. all three days

Where: Stadium Drive/Memorial Stadium

Cost: Free to all fans

Parking: Free parking in lots 5 & 8 available on a first-come, first-served basis

(additional parking available at the Stadium Drive Parking Garage and the 14th & Avery Parking Garage, which both garages requiring a credit card payment to exit the facility)