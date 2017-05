From 5-3-17:

Individual Girls Highlights:

Sam Brester finished 1st in the 400 Meter Run with a time of 64.1.

The 4 X 400 Meter Relay Team of Macey Kulhanek, Kalli Brester, Tessa Brester, and Sam Brester placed 1st with a time of 4:16.1.

The 4 X 800 Relay Team of Haley Eikmeier, Jessi Brester, Taya VanLengen, and Sam Brester took 1st, recording a time of 10:47.9.

There were no 1st place Boys Results for Howells-Dodge.