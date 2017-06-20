Hoyt Joins Briar Cliff Soccer Program

Joe Hoyt, a 5-11 defender out of Kansas City, Mo., has signed a letter of intent to play soccer at Briar Cliff this coming fall. Hoyt was a four-time soccer letterwinner for the Falcons of Staley High School and also earned a varsity letter in football and tennis.

“I am very excited about the addition of Joe to our program. Joe has had a wealth of success competing in a tough high school and club environment and he has many accolades to show for his dedication to his soccer career as well as his academics,” said Briar Cliff head coach Lewis Wilcox. “I am hopeful that Joe will compete for a spot on the first team straight away. Joe is an attack-minded right back who also offers versatility and cover in other areas of the field. Joe has all the right characteristics to have a big impact as a Briar Cliff soccer player.”

As a freshman, the program’s newcomer of the year was also the first-ever recipient of the Flying Falcon Award. As a sophomore, he garnered all-conference and honorable mention all-district honors. As a junior, he was dubbed the program’s Most Consistent Player as he earned all conference and first team all-district accolades. As a senior, he locked up first team all-conference and second team all-district laurels.

Off the field, Hoyt was a member of the principal’s honor roll, all eight semesters and was involved in FFA, Youth with Vision and art club. The son of James and Katie Mckenzie plans to major in environmental science at Briar Cliff. His mother played soccer and softball at Benedictine.