Howells-Dodge and North Bend Central advance to EHC Girls Championship Game

Howells-The Howells-Dodge and North Bend Central Girls Basketball teams punched their tickets to the East Husker Conference Tournament Championship Game in Columbus on Saturday as the top seeded Jaguars beat Pender 46-40 and the Tigers topped 2nd seeded Stanton 46-38 in Howells Thursday night.

In the Howells-Dodge/Pender Game, things were really tight throughout until the fourth quarter, when the Jaguars pulled away.

The Pendragons jumped out to a 10-8 lead at the end of one before Howells-Dodge outscored Pender 12-7 in the second quarter to take a a 20-17 lead into the locker room.

The Pendragons won the third quarter 12-11 to make it a 31-29 game at the end of three, but the Jaguars scored 15 points in the fourth quarter compared to 11 for Pender to seal the deal.

Howells-Dodge (18-2) was led by Sam Brester, who notched a game-high 18 points. Erin Prusa added 8 while Chelsea Bayer had 7.

The Pendragons (16-5) were paced by Kamryn Anderson, who had a team-high 13 points. Cecilee Jacobsen added 10 while Hallie Ballinger and Amber English registered 8 and 7, respectively. Ballinger chipped in 12 rebounds.

The Jaguars were 13-24 at the free throw line while Pender was 4-7.

In the North Bend Central/Stanton game, the two teams really got after it on the offensive end early as the Tigers led 18-16 at the end of one thanks to 10 first quarter points from Brooke Fredrickson.

Both defenses took over in the second quarter as North Bend Central won it 6-5 to take a 24-21 lead into the locker room.

The Tigers outscored the Mustangs 7-4 in the third quarter to lead 31-25 at the end of three.

North Bend Central put up 15 points in the fourth quarter compared to 11 for Stanton.

Fredrickson ended up with 18 points to lead the Tigers (14-4) while Kristin Lux and Alex Humlicek totaled 13 and 10, respectively.

Stanton’s MacKenzie Brandl led all scorers with 20 points, 12 coming in the fourth quarter. Bree Burtwhistle chipped in 9 for the Mustangs, (17-2) who had their 16-game winning streak snapped.

Stanton was 8-10 at the free throw line while the Tigers were 13-18 with all their attempts coming in the second half.

North Bend Central and Howells-Dodge will meet in the Championship Game at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday at Central Community College in Columbus while Stanton and Pender will play for 3rd place at 4:15, also at Central Community College in Columbus.