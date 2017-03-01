Howells-Dodge and Cambridge to tangle in first round of Girls State Basketball

22-3 and 3rd seeded Howells-Dodge takes on 20-3 and 6th seeded Cambridge in the first round of the Girls State Basketball Tournament in Lincoln Thursday night. Howells-Dodge Head Coach Scott Polacek says the Trojans have some girls that can play. “I watched some film, and they look pretty tough. Their number one player is Alea Shaner. And she was an All-State Player already a year ago. She can penetrate, and she can post up, and she can shoot 3’s And they have another good outside three-point threat and a couple freshmen that are playing very, very well for them.”

Both teams were D-1 State Qualifiers a year ago with the Jaguars finishing State Runner-Up.

Howells-Dodge is at state for the third year in a row after defeating Twin River 50-42 in the C2-4 District Final at Central Community College in Columbus on Saturday. Polacek says his team has had balanced scoring lately, and that’s made it tough on opponents. “We’ve been pretty successful with our balanced scoring the last few games. We’ve had a couple other girls step up, and our outside game has been real strong lately. And that’s helped us out. We haven’t had to rely a lot on our inside game. We’ve been able to kind of score from a lot of different places. That’s made us a lot harder to stop for the opponent, definitely.”

Tip-off is set for 7:00 at Lincoln North Star, and the game can be heard on 107.9 the Bull.