Honnold named Special Teams Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach at Wayne State

Wayne State College head football coach Dan McLaughlin announced Thursday that Denny Honnold has been hired as Special Teams Coordinator and Defensive Backs Coach for the Wildcats.

“We are proud and excited to announce the addition of Denny Honnold to our football coaching staff here at Wayne State College,” said Coach McLaughlin. “Denny brings a wealth of experience at the collegiate level and comes highly recommended by coaches I respect all over the Midwest. Throughout the course of our conversations, he consistently exhibited a mastery of the game, an ability to teach and instruct and a personality that lends itself to success on the recruiting trail.”

Honnold brings 13 years of collegiate coaching experience to the Wildcat football program. He comes to Wayne State after serving the last three years as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Robert Morris University in Chicago, Illinois.

Last season, he helped the Eagles to a 7-4 record and #15 ranking in the final NAIA poll. RMU ranked sixth in NAIA in rushing defense under Honnold, allowing just 114 yards per game on the ground. The 2014 team was 8-3 and ended the year ranked 20th in NAIA while leading the nation in rushing defense (75.8/game) and finishing fifth in total defense allowing just 280.8 yards per contest.

Honnold also served six seasons as a defensive assistant at Missouri Valley College where he also coordinated the team’s strength program. While at Missouri Valley College, Honnold helped coach a defense that led NAIA in scoring defense, total yards allowed per game, rush defense and third down conversion percentage in 2013. Missouri Valley College qualified for the NAIA national playoffs five of the six years Honnold coached at the school. Other coaching stops for Honnold include St. Cloud State, Fort Scott Community College and North Iowa Area Community College.

A native of Des Moines, Iowa, Honnold earned his bachelor’s degree from Iowa State in 2003 majoring in exercise science and obtained a master’s degree in sport management from St. Cloud State.

The Wildcats finished the 2016 season with a record of 3-8 overall and 2-5 in the NSIC South Division. WSC had just five seniors on last year’s roster.