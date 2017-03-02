Hollins Headlines Omaha’s Summit League Hardware Haul

OMAHA, Neb. — Four Omaha men’s basketball players — senior guards Tra-Deon Hollins and Marcus Tyus, junior forward Tre’Shawn Thurman and sophomore forward Mitch Hahn — collected postseason accolades from The Summit League, the conference office announced Thursday.

Hollins was named to the All-Summit First Team and voted Summit League Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season, while Tyus picked up his first all-league award in being named to the All-Summit Second Team. Thurman was selected Honorable Mention All-Summit, and Hahn earned a place on the Summit League All-Newcomer Team.

Hollins, an Omaha Central product, has averaged 13.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 3.3 steals per game in his senior campaign and paces the conference in steals and assists for the second consecutive year. The nation’s leader in total steals, he has the second-most career steals of any active Division I player and ranks eighth in Summit League history for career thefts. Hollins has 20 double-figure scoring games this season, including five with 20 or more points, as well as three double-figure assist performances. He also owns two double-doubles this year.

Tyus is Omaha’s leading scorer and has averaged 17.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game. The Ramsey, Minn., native has scored in double figures in 22 games, including seven 20-point performances and five 30-point efforts. Tyus is Omaha’s leader for 3-pointers made (71) and has shot 49.1 percent (160-326) from the field and 46.7 percent (71-152) from long range. He was named Summit League Player of the Week on Jan. 9.

Thurman is second on the team for scoring and the Mavericks’ leading rebounder, averaging 13.2 points and 7.5 boards per game. The Omaha Central product has scored in double figures in 19 games and has four 20-point scoring performances, as well as a team-high seven double-doubles.

Hahn is averaging 11.4 points and 4.1 rebounds off the bench in his first season as a Maverick and ranks second on the team for 3-pointers made (52). He has scored in double figures in 18 contests, including a season-high 24 points with six treys vs. Western Illinois.

Since Omaha joined the Summit League in 2012-13, nine Mavericks have combined for 11 All-Summit awards.

Omaha heads to the Summit League Men’s Basketball Championship this weekend as the tournament’s No. 3 seed. The Mavericks face No. 6 seed Fort Wayne on Sunday, March 5 at 8:30 p.m. at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.