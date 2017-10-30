Hillegas Named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State libero Hali Hillegas has been named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. The redshirt sophomore won her fourth Big 12 Def. POW of the season, the sixth Defensive award of her career, eighth Big 12 weekly award total of her career and Iowa State’s sixth of the campaign, with Alexis Conaway and Grace Lazard picking up the other ones.

The Cyclones have now picked up the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week award 52 times, more than double the second-highest total of 21 by Kansas.

Hillegas recorded a pair of 20-dig matches while leading Iowa State to a 2-0 record on the week. In the Cyclones’ sweep of K-State last Wednesday, she finished with 20 digs, her fourth three-set match of the season reaching the 20-dig plateau. In ISU’s upset of No. 11 Kansas on Saturday, Hillegas led all players with 24 digs, her 11th match of the season over 20 digs.

For the week, Hillegas led the Big 12 with 6.29 digs per set. On the season, she ranks atop the conference and is 14th in the NCAA with her 5.59 digs per set across the season. She is a key part of a defense that is holding opponents to a .153 hitting percentage on the season, the lowest clip since 2009.

Hillegas and the No. 19 Cyclones are back in action tonight against North Dakota. First serve between ISU and UND will be at 6:30 p.m., with Cyclones.TV Powered by Mediacom televising the match.