Henks repeats as GPAC Pitcher of the Week

Rachel Henks, a senior from Lee’s Summit, Mo., is the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Softball Pitcher of the Week for April 3-9.

Henks won the award for the second week in a row and for the third time this season. She had a 2-1 record with a 1.98 earned run average to help lead the Mustangs to a 3-1 record last week. She allowed 10 hits and struck out 17 batters in 17.1 innings pitched.

Henks twirled her second no-hitter of the season with an abbreviated six-inning gem in last Tuesday’s 8-0 victory against city rival Briar Cliff University. She struck out eight batters in the contest.

Henks has a 19-5 record with a 1.89 earned run average to rank among the NAIA national leaders in victories. She has allowed only 94 hits and struck out 149 batters in 133.1 innings pitched.